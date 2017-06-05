Rag 'n' Bone Man gets ''tense'' when people stare at him.

The 'Skin' hitmaker has admitted he doesn't like being in the public eye and is not used to having fans looking at him on the streets as it's ''unnerving''.

Speaking in a new mini TV documentary on The Box Plus Network called 'Rag 'n' Bone Man: A Day In The Life', he confessed: ''I haven't got used to the attention at all like I'm not complaining but I find it quite unnerving that people stare at me a lot. I tend to tense up in public when I know people are staring at me. People sort of deal with that long term because it's only happened to me over the past year.''

The 32-year-old soul singer - whose real name is Rory Graham - is believed to be expecting his first child with his long-term girlfriend Beth Rouy, but he is yet to announce the news himself and has chosen to keep his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible.

The 'Human' singer and his partner of eight years are reportedly due to welcome their very own little human into the world in September at the end of festival season.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper: ''Rory and Beth were absolutely over the moon when they found out.

''Rory was already having the most incredible year of his life with the success of Rag 'n' Bone Man, but this means far more to him than selling any records.

''He and Beth have been together for a long time and are definitely ready to settle down now.

''There is a very busy summer of touring ahead -- across Europe and further afield -- but he'll get all of his shows out of the way in time for the birth.''

And despite having one of the biggest songs of the last year on his hands with 'Human' - which shifted 900,000 copies - the fame hasn't put any pressure on the humble star.

He recently said: ''I don't see all the attention as pressure. I'm just a normal guy who loves to sin.

''I'm just happy that people now want to listen to me.''