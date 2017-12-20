Rag'n' Bone Man has 10 tracks for his second album ready to go.

The 32-year-old soul star - whose real name is Rory Graham - has prepared for the follow-up to his chart-topping debut LP 'Human' already so that he can focus on being a father to his baby son Reuben next year.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'm going to try and be a dad for a little while, in between all the madness.

''Next time you see me I'll be completely grey.''

The 'Skin' hitmaker recently talked about getting healthier for the sake of his little boy.

Rory and his girlfriend Beth welcomed their son into the world in September and being a father has inspired the singer to exercise more and try to quit smoking.

He said: ''Since Reuben was born, I've tried to look after myself a bit more. I've always been big - I was 6ft even in year 10 - but I've never felt unhealthy.

''And it doesn't worry me from a vanity point of view. But I would like to lose a stone or two for the boy.

''I've started swimming in the afternoon and cut down on the smoking - not to mention the 'recreational' smoking.''

Since becoming a parent, the 'As You Are' singer has become less of a ''worrier'' and feels more settled.

He said: ''Beth's always in bed before me. I've been a late-night person for years and find it hard to break the habit.

''I've always been a bit of a worrier, too. But since the boy arrived, all that has gone. The stuff I used to worry about doesn't seem to matter any more. I feel settled - and very happy.''