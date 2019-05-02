Rag'n'Bone Man has married his fiancée Beth Rouy.

The 34-year-old singer and his longtime love - who have 20-month-old son Reuben together - tied the knot in a dressed down ceremony at Lewes Registry Office in East Sussex on Thursday (02.05.19), according to MailOnline.

The 'Human' hitmaker - whose real name is Rory Graham - and his new wife shunned the traditional wedding dress code for a more casual affair, with Beth donning a teal cat-print tracksuit and chunky white trainers as opposed to the classic white gown usually worn by brides.

According to MailOnline, the tracksuit was custom made and the cats adorning the garments were inspired by the couple's Sphinx cat, Patricia, who even has her own Instagram page.

Rag'n'Bone Man himself opted for a similarly relaxed get up, wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren grey camouflage print tracksuit, with a red badge on the chest and striped trim around the hem.

He paired the look with a pair of grey trainers while sporting a Mercedes symbol on gold chain and a pair of reflective shades.

The small selection of guests at the ceremony also took on a casual theme, with each of them wearing comfortable tracksuits or other laidback garments.

Inside the venue, the singer and his spouse relaxed on a pair of pink velvet thrones.

Meanwhile, the 'Skin' singer recently said he's working on getting healthier for the sake of his son.

He said: ''Since Reuben was born, I've tried to look after myself a bit more. I've always been big - I was 6ft even in year 10 - but I've never felt unhealthy.

''And it doesn't worry me from a vanity point of view. But I would like to lose a stone or two for the boy.

''I've started swimming in the afternoon and cut down on the smoking - not to mention the 'recreational' smoking.''