Raf Simons is rumoured to be joining Prada's sister label Miu Miu.

The 52-year-old Belgian designer - who was previously the Creative Director at Dior and Calvin Klein - is reportedly set to take on the director role at the Italian high fashion women's clothing and accessory brand.

According WWD.com the Prada subsidiary is moving its office to Milan from Paris.

Raf is close friends Miuccia Prada - who launched Miu Miu in 1993 - and it's said the pair could be about to collaborate together.

Rumours are circulating that the designer could help relaunch Miu Miu's axed menswear line which folded in 2008.

in 1995, Raf launched his eponymous menswear label, but he has ''always'' kept himself busy by dabbling in more than one project.

He said previously: ''I don't know why, but I always need to do two things.''

Raf has previously also admitted he would never take over the design process for a fashion house if the brand didn't already have a ''major legacy''.

Speaking about his career choices, he said: ''There is always a legacy. I could not go to a house that did not have a major legacy. Why would I?''

The Prada Group has not commented on the rumours.