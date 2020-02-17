Raf Simons' latest Doc Martens collection has been inspired by the ''London club scene''.

The 52-year-old fashion designer has revealed he took inspiration from the streets of the city when creating his reinterpretation of the Doc Martens 1460 boot.

He explained: ''The rings are a referral to the rings we used in our spring 2019 collection - that collection was very much inspired by the London club scene, more specifically at that time when punk transformed into New Wave.

''I was so inspired by how people dressed when I went out back then. It was so creative; it was also the time of the New Romantics. People would transform their look by cutting up their clothes, adding safety pins, rings, charms, etc.''

What's more, Raf - who has previously worked with brands such as Eastpak, Adidas, and Fred Perry - sees his latest Doc Martens collection as an opportunity for self-expression.

He told W magazine: ''This interpretation of the 1460 boot stimulates you to make it your own. You can personalise it by adding charms, or keep it clean as it is.''

Meanwhile, Raf previously admitted a career in the fashion industry was ''completely alien'' to him when he was younger.

The designer was actually urged to become a doctor or a lawyer when he was younger.

He said: ''[I lived in] a village. There was nothing - no boutique, no gallery, no cinema.

''You were supposed to become doctors or lawyers. For me, it was completely alien.''