Ed O'Brien is feeling ''better'' after suspecting he had coronavirus.

The Radiohead guitarist revealed last week he thought he had the virus after suffering flu-like symptoms, but he is now ''really fine'', and while he didn't ever have a test, he is ''pretty certain'' he had COVID-19.

Speaking in a video posted on his Instagram account, Ed said: ''Hello everybody. I just want to say I'm better. Thank you to everybody who sent such love and lovely messages. I'm really fine now.

''I had it for about two weeks. I didn't get tested but I'm pretty certain it was it [coronavirus]. I had the symptoms.

''I just want to send love and strength to all of you that are going through it at the moment, love and strength to our NHS, our amazing NHS and all our health workers and everybody who's been amazing.

''Sending you love and strength at this time.

''Stay safe, stay warm, and self-isolate.''

He also added the caption: ''Feeling much better... Love and strength to you all (sic)''

Ed's latest comments come after he said he thought he had the virus after losing all sense of taste and smell.

He said: ''Well, I've got the virus but I'm getting over it.

''I Googled it last night and that's a classic symptom of the coronavirus.

''So, it's like, OK, I've got it.''

After discovering the symptoms, Ed began to self-isolate at his home Wales, but insisted he was not ''in danger''.

He said: ''For someone like myself, this is just a bad dose of the flu. I'm not in any way in danger.

''I basically sat outside all day because the weather is glorious.

''It's the first sunshine we've had this spring. It's not a bad place to be.''

He also wrote in a statement: ''It is most probably the coronavirus.

''I've lost my sense of smell and taste and it's been like a dose of flu.

''I haven't been tested because it's not readily available and also I think the tests are more important and valuable for the vulnerable in our community.

''I'm expecting a full recovery and am of course self-isolating.''