Radiohead held a moment of silence during their Toronto show this week in memory of the drum tech who was killed during a stage collapse in the city in 2012.

The band returned to the Canadian city for the first time since the incident six years ago, when their drum technician Scott Johnson was killed after the stage they were due to perform on in Downsview Park collapsed.

And in memory of Scott, the 'Creep' hitmakers held a moment of silence, but not before frontman Thom Yorke slammed those involved for being ''held accountable'' for their actions.

He said: ''We wanted to do a show in Toronto, the stage collapsed, killing one of our colleagues and friends. The people who should be held accountable are still not being held accountable in your city. The silence is fucking deafening.''

The silence was held just before the group performed 'Karma Police'.

Last September, it was announced that the case against Live Nation and other parties implicated in Scott's death would not being going to court, after a judge moved to stay the charges.

In November, it was announced by the chief coroner of Ontario that an inquest was being launched into Scott's death.

Radiohead said in a statement at the time: ''While this is welcomed it does not bring those responsible for Scott's death to account, and it provides no justice for Scott and his family.''

And earlier this week, Radiohead drummer Philip Selway appeared on BBC's 'Newsnight' to vent his frustrations at the halted court case.

He said: ''The court case broke down on a technicality. So there have been no real answers. Without the answers we can't ensure that an accident like this can't happen again.''