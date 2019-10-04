Rachel Zegler has quit Twitter after being branded a ''homewrecker'' in direct messages from Ansel Elgort's fans.
Rachel Zegler has quit Twitter after being branded a ''homewrecker'' by Ansel Elgort's fans.
The 18-year-old actress had previously posted about how easy it was to ''fall in love'' on screen with her 'West Side Story' co-star, just a few days before the 'Baby Driver' actor voiced his desire to fall in love with people other than his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan.
The two events have sparked a string of cruel direct messages being sent to Rachel, so she's decided to step back from the social media platform for a while.
In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote: ''the fact that i have to say something is absolutely absurd. but the DMs and the name-calling and throwing around the word homewrecker over me expressing genuine love i have for my coworker is heartbreaking and i don't want any part of it. so peace for now, i guess. be nice.(sic)''
Another post which has stayed up read: ''the internet has made me upset so goodbye for a bit be nice to each other.(sic)''
In her original post, Rachel paid tribute to her co-star after they wrapped filming on 'West Side Story'.
She wrote last week: ''There really aren't enough words to describe the pride I have in Ansel's growth and beauty and literal magic he possesses on screen and off. Falling in love with him was easy. Happy wrap mi amor; catch ya on a fire escape sometime soon.''
Meanwhile, in an interview with the 'Goldfinch' star published last weekend, the 25-year-old star admitted he wants to find love with more people, but that didn't mean he wanted sexual relationships.
Asked what he wants to do before he's 30, he said: ''I'd like to have done a few plays and performed my music.
''I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend. I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.
''I'm in love with a bunch of my male friends who I'm not interested in having sex with, so why can't I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?
''I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
'Charli' sees Charli XCX continue to innovate, never being afraid to get honest and show her vulnerability.
Angel of the north Sam Fender has finally graced our ears with his highly anticipated debut album Hypersonic Missiles.
JPEGMAFIA is back already with his newest record 'All My Heroes Are Cornballs' and we doubt anyone could've seen this coming.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
After the more thrilling Insurgent, this saga reverts to the talky style of the original...
In the third instalment of the Divergent series Allegiant, Tris and Four find themselves plunged...
After setting the scene with vivid characters and some insightful interaction, the plot of this...
A sharp improvement on the original, this second entry in The Divergent Series has a...
Following on from the events of 'Divergent', the mysterious government has discovered a magical maguffin...
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Following the revelation that she is Divergent and not specialised for any of the dystopian...
One group of very different people - including popular high school teens and their less...
Based on the beloved novel by John Green, this film is so squarely slanted toward...
Hazel Lancaster is a bright 16-year-old girl suffering from terminal cancer who is forced to...
Author Veronica Roth and the cast of her book's film adaptation 'Divergent' talk about the...
A more feminine slant elevates this remake to something interesting, even if the film is...