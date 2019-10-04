Rachel Zegler has quit Twitter after being branded a ''homewrecker'' by Ansel Elgort's fans.

The 18-year-old actress had previously posted about how easy it was to ''fall in love'' on screen with her 'West Side Story' co-star, just a few days before the 'Baby Driver' actor voiced his desire to fall in love with people other than his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan.

The two events have sparked a string of cruel direct messages being sent to Rachel, so she's decided to step back from the social media platform for a while.

In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote: ''the fact that i have to say something is absolutely absurd. but the DMs and the name-calling and throwing around the word homewrecker over me expressing genuine love i have for my coworker is heartbreaking and i don't want any part of it. so peace for now, i guess. be nice.(sic)''

Another post which has stayed up read: ''the internet has made me upset so goodbye for a bit be nice to each other.(sic)''

In her original post, Rachel paid tribute to her co-star after they wrapped filming on 'West Side Story'.

She wrote last week: ''There really aren't enough words to describe the pride I have in Ansel's growth and beauty and literal magic he possesses on screen and off. Falling in love with him was easy. Happy wrap mi amor; catch ya on a fire escape sometime soon.''

Meanwhile, in an interview with the 'Goldfinch' star published last weekend, the 25-year-old star admitted he wants to find love with more people, but that didn't mean he wanted sexual relationships.

Asked what he wants to do before he's 30, he said: ''I'd like to have done a few plays and performed my music.

''I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend. I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off.

''I'm in love with a bunch of my male friends who I'm not interested in having sex with, so why can't I put the desire to have sex with women aside and let myself have love with women?

''I love Shailene Woodley and we never had anything sexual and that was great.''