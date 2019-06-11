Rachel Brosnahan has learned to ''get pleasure'' from her skincare regime thanks to 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

The 28-year-old actress is in awe of the ''extensive beauty routine'' her alter ego, Midge Maisel, undergoes every day in the 1950s comedy-drama and playing the role has made her realise it can ''feel good'' to take care of her appearance.

She told People magazine: ''I once opened the medicine cabinet on set in Midge's bathroom, and you never see it on the show, but there are about a hundred different products in there.

''Midge has a very extensive beauty routine. It was really hard to be a lady in the 1950s! There were so many steps.

''She gets great pleasure out of her beauty routine. It's something that she really enjoys, and that's something I've borrowed from Midge. It feels good to clean my face, to take my makeup off, or to put makeup on when I'm going out.''

And though her beauty regime used to be a chore for Rachel, she's learned to get pleasure from it and understand what her skin needs.

She added: ''[Applying skincare was] something that I didn't always enjoy.

''My approach is listening to what I need in the moment and finding small moments to take a minute to take a breath.''

The 'House of Cards' star was recently signed as the first celebrity ambassador for Cetaphil, and the brunette beauty confessed that the partnership was a natural choice for her because they have helped shape her own skincare routine, and she has used their products since high school.

She continued: ''Using Cetaphil products taught me to simplify my routine. Less is more has become my philosophy since being introduced to the brand.

''When I was in high school, I had the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser and Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion side-by-side on my bathroom counter. Since then, I've loved using them and added the Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15 into my routine too.''