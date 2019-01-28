Award-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan has revealed she's been secretly married to Jason Ralph for ''years''.
Rachel Brosnahan has been secretly married to Jason Ralph for ''years''.
The 28-year-old actress - who stars as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the acclaimed TV series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - has admitted that she and her actor husband have been married for much longer than most people realise.
Speaking to People, she confessed: ''We've been married for years and been together for even longer.
''We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like 'Happy six-month anniversary, honey!'''
Despite being a high-profile couple, news of Rachel and Jason's marriage only emerged in 2018.
But, at the time, it wasn't known that they'd already been a married for a number of years.
Rachel made the confession during her red carpet appearance at Sunday night's (27.01.19) Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, where she won the gong for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.
The actress admitted that recognition for her performance in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' was ''beyond [her] wildest dreams''.
During her acceptance speech, she said: ''I have wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember and to be able to count you all in this room as my peers let alone to stand up on this stage is beyond my wildest dreams. Thank you so much.
''I have a habit of getting very flustered up here and forgetting to thank a lot of vitally important people to my team.''
After thanking her publicists, lawyers, and co-stars, Rachel also hailed the ''unsung background actors who work the same hours as us and share the same union as us. I couldn't be luckier to be a part of this amazing group of artists.''
New York indie band Satellite Mode have unveiled a trippy animated video for their new dreamy-electro single 'Kissing in Photographs'.
Reuniting after a six-year hiatus, Irish boyband Westlife return with a video for their comeback single 'Hello My Love'.
Sleaford Mods' latest single 'Kebab Spider' is a politically-charged onslaught delivered alongside a video ahead of the release of their upcoming...
Northern Irish singer-songwriter Bridie Monds-Watson, aka SOAK, becomes a racing driver in the video for her newest single 'Knock Me Off My Feet'.
Alt hip-hop star Lizzo goes retro with the video for her infectious new single 'Juice'. She's already confirmed to play Coachella and Primavera Sound...
Sam Smith returns with a brand new single entitled 'Dancing with a Stranger' featuring Normani of Fifth Harmony.
The eleven tracks that make up 'Neon Young' combine an alternative electro backdrop with a hip-hop swagger and menacing undercurrent.
After ten years together, Toy are releasing their fourth full-length studio album. 'Happy In The Hollow' represents the band's first album for their...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.