Rachel Brosnahan has paid tribute to ''golden f***ing weirdo'' Brian Tarantina.

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress has posted an emotional and touching message of remembrance to her late co-star after he was found dead in his 'Hell's Kitchen' apartment on Saturday (02.11.19) at the age of 60.

She wrote on Instagram: ''So deeply sad to hear about the passing of Brian Tarantina.

''He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden f***ing weirdo. Our family of weirds won't be the same without him.''

The New Yorker played Jackie, the emcee of the comedy club The Gaslight in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and the official Twitter page for the US comedy series shared a sweet post over the weekend.

It read: ''The Gaslight won't be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time.''

Brian had an extensive career across TV and film, with roles in hit shows including 'Law & Order', 'Blue Bloods', 'The Sopranos' and 'Heroes.'

His big screen credits included 'BlacKkKlansman', 'Uncle Buck' and 'Ghost Town'.

In a statement, the New York Police Department confirmed: ''On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at approximately 0040 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious male inside of 353 West 51 Street, apartment 11, within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct.

''Upon arrival, officers observed a 60-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, fully-clothed, on his couch.

''EMS responded to the location and pronounced the aided male deceased at the scene (his residence).

''The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.''

A representative for the actor stated that Brian had been poorly ''lately'' and was believed to have been suffering from ''heart-related'' problems.

They said: ''Brian had been ill lately. He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue.''