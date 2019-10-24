Rachel Brosnahan loves make-up with multiple uses.

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star prefers easy to use make up as she's always doing it on the go and doesn't want to carry too much around.

She said: ''Makeup-wise, I love anything that I can stick my fingers into and can be used in multiple ways. I'm always doing my makeup on the go - in the back of cars on the subway, on planes - so I try to keep a tiny little makeup bag of essentials.''

And the 29-year-old actress has a very opposite skincare routine to her character's and admits she was initially ''a bit judgmental about it''.

She added: ''I think I've learned in response to Midge that less is more. Midge has a very involved skincare routine. Initially, I was a bit judgmental about it. But it works for her. It makes her feel great. It makes her feel her best. It makes her feel powerful and purposeful. And my skincare routine does the same for me. Although Midge's routine is essentially the polar opposite of mine.''

Rachel drinks a lot of water as she likes how it helps her skin.

She told Forbes.com: ''It's not necessarily a beauty item, but I try to bring a reusable water bottle with me when I travel. I do have a stainless-steel water bottle that literally says 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' all over it. But I don't travel with that one because it gives me away at the airport. Instead, I use one that has a bicycle on it. It's great for filling up before getting on the plane.''