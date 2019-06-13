Rachel Brosnahan will always wear a bold lip colour to ''awaken her face''.

The 28-year-old actress is known for her flawless complexion both on and off camera, and the star has revealed she ''saves time'' every morning by opting for a bright coloured lipstick because it pulls her look together.

She said: ''I get up as early as 3:45am or 4am to get to work. I've never been a person who wears lipstick outside of work, but recently, in an effort to save time in the morning, I sometimes use a bold lip to awaken my face. I feel like I don't have to do anything else and I feel put together.''

The striking brunette opened up about her alter ego Midge Maisel, from the award-winning period Amazon Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and the star insisted that wearing a bold lip reminds her of the beloved character because it's so ''period-specific''.

She told Refinery29 UK: ''I think the bold lip is the biggest difference between Midge and I and a lot of different characters that I've played. The lip is so period-specific, and it feels like such an indicator of the 'ideal woman' of the 1950s. Whenever I put it on, I feel like I'm living inside of her.''

And Rachel was recently signed as the first celebrity ambassador for skincare brand Cetaphil, and the star revealed that she loves their products because they have ''simplified'' her routine.

She added: ''I've been using Cetaphil products for the better part of the past 10 years. When I was in high school, I was over-treating little breakouts, and then I was really dry.

''My mum recommended the Gentle Skin Cleanser. At the time, I felt like I had a medicine cabinet that looked like Midge's, filled with products that were all supposed to do something different. Simplifying that really changed how my skin looks and behaves.''