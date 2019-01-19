Rachel Brosnahan has revealed she keeps her awards on her ''toilet shelf'' because she has no other space in her New York City apartment.
Rachel Brosnahan keeps her Golden Globe awards in her bathroom.
The 28-year-old actress has been on a winning streak thanks to the hugely popular Amazon streaming series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', in which she plays Jewish housewife Miriam 'Midge' Maisel who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy in the late 1950s.
Rachel picked up Critics' Choice Award earlier this month for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and scooped the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy to go with the host of other prizes she's won for her portrayal of Midge, including an Emmy.
Unfortunately, Rachel doesn't have a lot of space in her small New York City apartment so to make space for her statuettes she has put them on her ''toilet shelf'', but she thinks it's a good spot for her visitors because they can take photos with the gongs in private.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Rachel revealed: ''I don't have an office, no ... You'll get an office and you'll put it in your office. It'll look nice in the office. Well the thing about New York, and I said to you before is that, I live in a New York City apartment and there's not a lot of space. There's no such thing as an extra shelf lying around. I found an extra shelf, it is my toilet shelf and it's top of the toilet. One went on there and then I put the other on there, but I tried to put the Emmy on there also but it's not a very big toilet but I covered the button so I had to take it off otherwise you can't flush and that's not good for anyone.
''It's looks nice right, thanks! Honestly this is a very private way to take selfies with them, they do that sometimes but also they're intimidated at their most vulnerable.''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Hugely openhearted and packed with terrific moments that are both spiky and resonant, this undemanding...
Watch the trailer for Whip ItThe small town of Bodeen, Texas doesn't exactly have a...
At the outset, Factory Girl looks like thin material for a biopic: It covers the...
You'll have to forgive my small bias for this Farrelly Brothers boy-meets-girl-but-loves-baseball-team charmer. As an...
Meet Belle (Queen Latifah), a classic New York loudmouth with a hunky boyfriend and a...
You can judge the current state of Woody Allen in the cinematic world by the...
"Fever Pitch" is a romantic sports comedy thatgets by on the same kind of lovable-loser...
Writer-director Cameron Crowe's fond fictionalization of his first assignmentfor Rolling Stone -- as a 15-year-old...
Comedy writer Jerry Falk -- the narrating neurotic of Woody Allen's new dysfunctional relationship comedy...
It's been eight years since a "Saturday Night Live" skit spawned a feature film that...
Jimmy Fallon's big screen career may be over before it even gets started if his...