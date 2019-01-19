Rachel Brosnahan keeps her Golden Globe awards in her bathroom.

The 28-year-old actress has been on a winning streak thanks to the hugely popular Amazon streaming series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', in which she plays Jewish housewife Miriam 'Midge' Maisel who discovers she has a talent for stand-up comedy in the late 1950s.

Rachel picked up Critics' Choice Award earlier this month for Best Actress in a Comedy Series and scooped the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy to go with the host of other prizes she's won for her portrayal of Midge, including an Emmy.

Unfortunately, Rachel doesn't have a lot of space in her small New York City apartment so to make space for her statuettes she has put them on her ''toilet shelf'', but she thinks it's a good spot for her visitors because they can take photos with the gongs in private.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Rachel revealed: ''I don't have an office, no ... You'll get an office and you'll put it in your office. It'll look nice in the office. Well the thing about New York, and I said to you before is that, I live in a New York City apartment and there's not a lot of space. There's no such thing as an extra shelf lying around. I found an extra shelf, it is my toilet shelf and it's top of the toilet. One went on there and then I put the other on there, but I tried to put the Emmy on there also but it's not a very big toilet but I covered the button so I had to take it off otherwise you can't flush and that's not good for anyone.

''It's looks nice right, thanks! Honestly this is a very private way to take selfies with them, they do that sometimes but also they're intimidated at their most vulnerable.''