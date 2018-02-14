Rachel Brosnahan has admitted she keeps her Golden Globe in her toilet because there is no more shelf space in her New York home.
Rachel Brosnahan keeps her Golden Globe in her toilet.
The 27-year-old actress won the coveted prize last month for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', but Rachel admitted there isn't enough space in her home in New York.
Rachel told Entertainment Tonight at a New York Fashion Week show: ''Disclaimer: this is not its permanent home.
''It's currently on top of my toilet, adorning the bathroom. We live here in New York, and there is no extra storage place. It does not exist.
''This was the only available shelf, and it looks fantastic there.''
The actress also admitted that the award will get a ''better home'' once the construction of her new house has been completed.
She said: ''It will have a better home when we have finished construction on our home.''
Rachel isn't the only actress who keeps her awards in the toilet, with Kate Winslet previously revealing that she took inspiration from Emma Thompson.
The 42-year-old actress - who won the Academy Award for her role in the 2008 movie 'The Reader' - stores the golden statuette in her loo to allow people the chance to have some alone time with the special gong.
She said: ''That's the reason for it being in the toilet ... I wanted to give people an opportunity to have that moment.
''I remember when I went to Emma Thompson's house when I was much younger and didn't have an Oscar.
''Her Oscar was on the back of the loo and I picked it up and then years later I was giving my own speech.
''I couldn't believe it. Never give up on your dreams.''
