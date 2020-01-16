Rachel Brosnahan is always five minutes late for everything.

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' star has confessed she can't help but always be late for things, even if she's up an hour before she needs to go.

She said: ''When I'm not working I set one alarm or I wake up on my own, if I have the luxury. But when I'm working I set three alarms because I'm so afraid that I'm going to sleep through one or be late for work, even though it's never happened. I always set three, and they're 12 minutes apart. I'm about five minutes late for things, no matter how much time I give myself. I could wake up five minutes before I need to walk out the door and I'd be five minutes late. I could wake up an hour before I need to leave and I'm five minutes late.''

And the 29-year-old actress makes it her New Year's resolution every year to be on time for things and is asking fans for any tips they have.

She added to Self magazine: ''I hate being late and I stress about it all the time. If anyone has any advice, it's my New Year's resolution every year.''

Meanwhile, Rachel recently revealed his ribs have ''fused together''.

Revealing she can no longer take ''deep breaths'' because of the tight corset, she explained: ''We talk so fast on the show that to get all the words out you can't really take very many breaths. I think I wasn't breathing a lot and I was a bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit ... And I can't take super deep breaths anymore. It's really fine guys. Champagne problems.''