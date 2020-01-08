Rachel Brosnahan didn't win any prizes for the first time in three years but had the ''best Golden Globes ever'' - because she could get drunk.
Rachel Brosnahan had the ''best Golden Globes ever'' - because she could get drunk.
The 29-year-old actress lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony, but she had a better time than in 2017 and 2018, when she won the statuette, as she didn't get whisked off to pose with the award and could spend time with her friends instead.
She admitted: ''When you win, it's amazing. That's very exciting and great. But you get kind of whisked off backstage and you don't get to hang out at the table with your friends. And you definitely don't get to drink.
''So, this year, I got to drink all night. It was great. Best Globes ever!''
The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress was joined at the ceremony by her husband Jason Ralph and the couple were relieved when Amy Poehler and Rami Malek came to the rescue when they discovered a wardrobe malfunction shortly before stepping out to get their photos taken.
Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: ''We were all in line - it was a long line waiting to have our photos taken. We're all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said, 'Oh, hold on. Your bow tie is askew.'
''Went to fix it and we realised that this clip-on bow tie--because they are easier--had completely fallen apart and we were like, 'Oh, no! We're inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis.' ''
After admitting it wasn't as big a drama as she first thought, Rachel praised the stars who ''supported'' them as they searched for the missing part to the accessory.
She continued: ''All of these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that's gone missing. Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, like, people say that celebrities are mean. That Hollywood's, like, kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported.
''Rami finds it and goes, 'Guys, I've got this. And, he did!'''
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
The latest clip from 'Oldboy' featuring a very unstable and mentally damaged Joe Doucett on...
Tobey Marshall is a highly skilled street racer who’s recently been released from a long...
Although set in the 1970s, this dramatic thriller has a distinctly Western vibe to it,...
Bob Muldoon and Ruth Guthrie are a young couple desperately in love but living a...
When Joe Doucett suddenly wakes up one morning to find himself imprisoned in a cell...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
This jagged, meandering exploration of a Scientology-style movement is hauntingly mesmerising and packed with meaty...
Freddie Quell is a violent and often drunk drifter who, whilst going through some of...