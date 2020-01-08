Rachel Brosnahan had the ''best Golden Globes ever'' - because she could get drunk.

The 29-year-old actress lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony, but she had a better time than in 2017 and 2018, when she won the statuette, as she didn't get whisked off to pose with the award and could spend time with her friends instead.

She admitted: ''When you win, it's amazing. That's very exciting and great. But you get kind of whisked off backstage and you don't get to hang out at the table with your friends. And you definitely don't get to drink.

''So, this year, I got to drink all night. It was great. Best Globes ever!''

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress was joined at the ceremony by her husband Jason Ralph and the couple were relieved when Amy Poehler and Rami Malek came to the rescue when they discovered a wardrobe malfunction shortly before stepping out to get their photos taken.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: ''We were all in line - it was a long line waiting to have our photos taken. We're all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason's bow tie and said, 'Oh, hold on. Your bow tie is askew.'

''Went to fix it and we realised that this clip-on bow tie--because they are easier--had completely fallen apart and we were like, 'Oh, no! We're inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis.' ''

After admitting it wasn't as big a drama as she first thought, Rachel praised the stars who ''supported'' them as they searched for the missing part to the accessory.

She continued: ''All of these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that's gone missing. Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, like, people say that celebrities are mean. That Hollywood's, like, kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported.

''Rami finds it and goes, 'Guys, I've got this. And, he did!'''