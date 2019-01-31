Rachel Brosnahan feels ''privileged'' to be the face of her aunt Kate Spade's fashion label Frances Valentine's Spring campaign.

The 28-year-old actress - who stars as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the acclaimed Amazon Prime series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' - is fronting the highly-anticipated spring campaign for Frances Valentine, which her fashion designer aunt, Kate Spade, founded in 2016 before she tragically passed away last year at 55.

However, her niece Rachel has revealed that she was left ''overwhelmed'' to be in the campaign and to be given the opportunity to ''keep her memory alive''.

Speaking to this week's issue of PEOPLE magazine, Brosnahan said: ''In the wake of Kate's passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Kate's work, many of whom were strangers from around the world.

''When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive. This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to. I feel so privileged to partner with Frances Valentine to showcase their spring collection in celebration of my Aunt Kate's life, legacy and love of fashion.''

The prestigious fashion designer founded Frances Valentine - which is named after her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix - alongside her husband Andy, 56, and her best friend, Elyce Arons, who confessed that the actress has always been close to the brand and was an obvious choice to front the campaign.

Arons added: ''She's always been very close to Katy, and she's been a part of the company since the beginning. She said yes to the idea, and here we are!''