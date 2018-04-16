'Full Metal Jacket' star R Lee Ermey has died aged 74.

The Golden Globe-nominated star died from complications of pneumonia on Sunday (15.04.18), according to a Twitter post by Bill Rogin, his manager.

Ermey is best known for playing the part of Gunnery Sgt. Hartman, who trains a group of new recruits in 'Full Metal Jacket', the Stanley Kubrick-directed drama from 1987.

The Vietnam War veteran - who spent 11 years in the Marine Corps - received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Globes for his starring role in the movie.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rogin wrote: ''It is extremely difficult to truly quantify all of the great things this man has selflessly done for, and on behalf of, our many men and women in uniform.

''He has also contributed many iconic and indelible characters on film that will live on forever.''

The death of Ermey - who received an honorary promotion to the rank of Gunnery Sergeant in 2002 - was also marked by a tweet from the US army.

The army's official account posted: ''Rest In Peace, Gunny. We are grateful for your service to our country and for supporting our service members. Semper Fi. (sic)''

In addition to his role in 'Full Metal Jacket', Ermey starred in movies such as 'Dead Man Walking', 'Seven', and 'Prefontaine'.

Ermey - who was married to Nila Ermey since 1975 - has also appeared in a number of lighter roles, including voicing parts in 'The Simpsons', 'Toy Story' and 'Family Guy'.

Rogin added: ''The real R. Lee Ermey was a family man, and a kind and gentle soul. He was generous to everyone around him. And, he especially cared deeply for others in need.

''Please support your men and women in uniform. That's what he wanted most of all.''