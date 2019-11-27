R. Kelly's former girlfriend's Patreon page has been closed down and subscribers have been refunded as the platform were unable to verify the author's posts.
R. Kelly's former girlfriend's Patreon page has been closed down.
Joycelyn Savage promised at the weekend that she would make daily posts on the paid platform about the disgraced singer - who is facing numerous charges for sexual offences - and subsequently alleged he had kept her locked up ''like an animal'' and forced her to have two terminations at his house.
However, the platform have now shut down the account and offered refunds to subscribers as they have been unable to identify if Joycelyn is behind the posts.
Patreon said in a statement: ''After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation.
''All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds.''
Joycelyn's parents admitted they have also been unable to reach their daughter but the claims expressed in the account's posts have left them further concerned for her safety.
They released a statement through their attorney, Gerald Griggs, which read: ''The recent statement from Patreon underscores the family concern for the safety of their daughter Joycelyn.
''Numerous allegations made by the account were alarming and confirmed details from our independent investigation, [though] we also unsuccessfully reached out to the account.
''With the potential dangers facing Joycelyn and her safety, we are asking for law enforcement to get involved in determining where Joycelyn is and whom is really behind the account that detailed potential crimes.''
Kelly's lawyer previously hit back at the claims on Patreon - including that the singer often forced her to stay in her room when he brought home younger girls - and insisted she is trying to ''make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.
The lawyer, Steven Greenberg, added to Variety: ''Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit.''
Kelly has previously denied any wrongdoing.
Wholesome stories from a national treasure.
Check out his new album 'Super Thinking' now.
False Advertising popped down to The Forum in Tunbridge Wells to showcase their incendiary live show.
Listen to new single 'Girls' now.
Squeeze came to the South-East coast to entertain a packed out Leas Cliff Hall.
The band won't play another tour until they can go completely green.
Following the release of their Consequences EP, we spoke to London band IYEARA.
Listen to your tunes with style this December.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.