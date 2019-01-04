Speaking in documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' the R&B superstar's brother Carey has claimed he was sexually abused as a child, seemingly corroborating Kelly's own confession he was molested as a kid.
R. Kelly's brother Carey has claimed he confided in his brother that he was being sexually abused as a child.
Lifetime aired the first part of documentary series 'Surviving R. Kelly' on Thursday night (03.01.19), the start of a six-episode expose which investigates long-standing allegations of sexual misconduct made against the R&B superstar by several women, accusations he vehemently denies and has threatened legal action over.
Both of Kelly's brothers, Carey and Bruce, have been interviewed for the series and Carey alleges he was ''molested by a family member'' as a child, a similar claim made by Kelly in a 2016 interview with GQ magazine.
However, Carey claims that his older sibling ''didn't really respond'' when he told him and didn't want to acknowledge what he had said.
Carey said: ''I was molested by a family member and that shook my world, I knew it wasn't right even though I was six at the time. I was afraid to tell my mom. Robert, being my big brother, I brought that to him and told him what happened to me.
''And when I told him he didn't really respond to it like I thought he should. He said, 'Naw, that didn't happen to you.' I said, 'Yes it did.' He said, 'No it didn't.' I left it at that.''
In the interview with the men's magazine, Kelly claimed he'd been sexually abused by a relative from the age of seven or eight until he was 14 or 15.
The 51-year-old musician said: ''It teaches you to definitely be sexual earlier than you should have, than you're supposed to. You know, no different than putting a loaded gun in a kid's hand - he gonna grow up being a shooter, probably. I think it affects you tremendously when that happens at an early age. To be more hornier. Your hormones are up more than they would normally be. Mine was.''
