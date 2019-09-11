Quincy Brown once took his pet snake with him to New York Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old actor - who is the stepson of Sean 'Diddy' Combs - thought it would be hilarious to take the slithery reptile along to the fashion event as his date but he didn't get the response he was hoping as most people thought it was a bag.

Speaking to New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, he said: ''I think a fun moment - someone I actually brought with me as a date - I brought my pet snake to a Jeremy Scott fashion show. It was definitely the talk of the night.

''A lot of people thought it was fake, a lot of people thought it was like a bag - I don't know how. Like a zip? A big chain purse? I don't know. But that was definitely my most fun, memorable, fashion week memories.

''The reactions were crazy. It was like, 'That's fake right?' and I was like, 'Yeah, wanna hold it?' I was thinking they were kidding.

''They're thinking it's robotic, like a machine fully moving. It's not, like, it's chilling, it's sticking its tongue out, you know, hissing around. But, like I said, it was very active. I haven't really brought my snake around in big crowds like that before. I think my snake is a working snake now. Welcome to Hollywood, Gemini.''

And that wasn't the only memorable thing to come from the event as Paris Jackson - the son of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson - ''fanned out'' when she met Quincy at the catwalk extravaganza and asked to hang out with him sometime.

An insider said at the time: ''Paris fanned out about meeting him [Quincy - the son of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure] and [asked] if they could hang out sometime.''