'Queer Eye's unofficial mascot, bulldog Bruley, has died.

The little dog - who belonged to the show's producer Michelle Silva - was a regular fixture on the programme but on Thursday (03.10.19) it was announced he had sadly passed away from heart problems.

A tweet from the show's official account read: ''RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on.''

Bobby Berk quickly shared a tribute to his ''furry little friend'' on Instagram.

He wrote: ''RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU.(sic)''

And Antoni Porowski shared one of Michelle's photos on his Instagram Story along with the caption: ''Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one.''

Michelle also shared a touching tribute to Bruley, in which she explained he had ''too much love and heart'' for his body.

She wrote: ''My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything.

''Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility.

''He just had too much love and heart for his physical body...

''Goodbye for now, my love. We will find each other again and again. You're forever my constant.''

And she was proud that people got to see the dog she ''knew and loved'' on 'Queer Eye'.

She wrote: ''He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It's been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here.''