Queen Elizabeth will be the first member of the royal family to meet her new great grandchild.

The 93-year-old monarch braved the extremely wet weather to attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire on Wednesday morning (08.05.19), and now HELLO! has reported that Her Royal Highness will be introduced to Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan's baby boy - who was born on Monday (06.05.19) - at Windsor Castle later today.

It's believed the 37-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry last May - and the flame-haired royal will also share the first photograph of their son as well as announce the moniker they have chosen for him today (08.05.19).

The birth was officially announced in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in keeping with tradition.

The typewritten note - which was in a gold frame - simply stated: ''The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05.26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.''

Shortly after, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an Instagram post titled ''It's a boy'', which was captioned: ''We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

''The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.

''More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.''

Harry hailed the birth of his son as the ''most amazing experience''.

He told reporters: ''I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

''How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing, so I just wanted to share this with everybody...

''I haven't been at many births, this is definitely my first birth but it was amazing, absolutely incredible.

''I'm so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I'm just over the moon.''

He also confirmed he and his wife were still deciding on a name for their son, and will announce the tot's moniker in the coming days.

He added: ''The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, that's the next bit. For us we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned.''