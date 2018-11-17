British monarch Queen Elizabeth has offered her ''deepest sympathies to the people of California'' amid the ongoing wildfires.
The British monarch has revealed her ''thoughts and prayers'' are with the people in the American state, where wildfires have caused widespread devastation.
The Queen said in a statement: ''Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state.
''Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the US emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.''
California is also the home state of the Duchess of Sussex, who was known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Chapel in May.
The Duchess lived in Toronto, Canada, during her time on the US TV series 'Suits', and she previously explained how the city reminded her of living in Los Angeles.
The Duchess - who retired from acting following her engagement to Prince Harry - said: ''[Toronto] is like my home. At the onset, I didn't know what to expect, but everyone has been so welcoming.
''The people are so kind, I love the food scene, and I really love exploring little nooks around the city with my two dogs.
''We'll explore new ravines and jaunt through new areas. I love how much green space there is tucked away - you wouldn't expect that, and it reminds me of LA in a lot of ways.''
