Queen Elizabeth was desperate to have Sir Cliff Richard perform at her Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Take That singer Gary Barlow has revealed that the Queen personally requested Sir Cliff starred at the celebrations, and that the veteran performer was overcome with emotion when Gary relayed the story to him.

He said: ''I had to ask the Queen what she'd like this concert to be and the only act she asked for was Cliff Richard.

''So I met him on that. I don't remember telling him that it was her request. He came and did it and he was so gracious - absolutely brilliant.''

Cliff, 77, was subsequently reduced to tears when he was told that the Queen had made a personal request ahead of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 60-year reign.

Gary told The Dan Wootton Interview: ''We were on holiday in Barbados and I thought, 'I'm sure Cliff Richard lives here'. So I phoned a friend of a friend and they said, 'Come and have dinner'.

''I said to Cliff, 'I must tell you something that I've never told you before'. I told him about the Queen and he actually had tears in his eyes.''

Meanwhile, Gary also admitted to being struck by Cliff's eating habits during their meeting in the Caribbean.

The 47-year-old singer - who has also served as the head judge on 'The X Factor UK' - admitted to being shocked by how little Cliff ate, but Gary thinks his diet has helped him to remain so fit and healthy for so long.

He recalled: ''I was watching Cliff like a hawk while he ate his dinner and thought, 'This guy has been in shape all his life and he eats like a bird.'''