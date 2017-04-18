Queen + Adam Lambert have added UK and Ireland dates to their 2017 European tour.

The shows, which kick off on November 1st at O2 Arena, Prague in Czech Republic and wrap up at London's The SSE Arena, Wembley on December 15, will feature a brand new state-of-the-art production and set list.

It will be the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' rockers, Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor's first British tour with Adam Lambert in almost three years.

They last stormed Britain in January 2015 when they played 10 sold-out shows.

And in 2016 they got together for a one-off headlining set at the closing night of the Isle of Wight Festival last June.

The new set list will no doubt acknowledge this year's 40th anniversary of Queen's biggest-selling studio album to date, 1977's 'News of the World', which included the mega hits 'We Will Rock You' and 'We Are The Champions'.

Roger Taylor said the forthcoming shows ''will look entirely different to the show we took around before. Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don't use it all. We don't play to click track. It's 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact we had hits was just a byproduct.''

While Brian teased they plan to incorporate Adam's different ''dimensions'' into what they do.

He said: ''The general public knows the hits, so you've got to cater for that, but we can chuck in a few things that people really don't expect. We'll do quite a bit more of that this time around. There are so many dimensions to Adam, which of course fits with our music. He can get down and do the rock stuff really dirty, and you have all those dimensions, and we can explore that even more.''

The 'For Your Entertainment' hitmaker - who takes on the late great frontman Freddie Mercury's lead vocals - is up for the challenge.

He said: ''What people should know if they came to the shows a couple of years back, is obviously we will still be playing the big hit songs you know and love from Queen, but we thought it would be good to challenge ourselves a bit.

''Change it up a little bit, change the visuals, change all the technology, change the set list to some degree. We will probably be pulling some other songs out of the Queen catalogue which we haven't done before, which I am very excited about.''

Queen + Adam Lambert Tour Dates 2017 are as follows:

EUROPE

Wed 1st November - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Thu 2nd November - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Sat 4th November - Sportarena, Budapest, Hungary

Mon 6th November - Atlas Arena, Lodz, Poland

Wed 8th November - Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria

Fri 10th November - Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

Sun 12th November - Amneville Galaxie, Luxembourg

Mon 13th November - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri 17th November - Zalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania

UK & IRELAND

Sat 25th November - 3 Arena, Dublin

Sun 26th November - SSE Arena, Belfast

Tue 28th November - Echo Arena, Liverpool

Thu 30th November - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham

Fri 1st December - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

Sun 3rd December - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Tue 5th December - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Wed 6th December - First Direct Arena, Leeds

Fri 8th December - Motorpoint Arena, Sheffield

Sat 9th December - Arena, Manchester

Tue 12th December - O2 Arena, London

Fri 15th December - The SSE Arena, Wembley, London