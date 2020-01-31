Prue Leith says the most important thing with fashion is to ''please yourself''.

The 'Great British Bake Off' star feels it is crucial that you like your own outfits, rather than dress a certain way to impress others.

Speaking about her fashion rules, she said: ''There are no rules except to please yourself. The best advice I've ever received was from my mama who said you should take trouble to look good when getting dressed, then totally forget about it. Don't be always fiddling with your hair or make-up or looking in mirrors!''

Prue has ''lots'' of fashions regrets - but doesn't really consider them to be under this umbrella as she did like them at the time.

Asked if she has any fashion regrets, she added: ''Lots of them, but at the time it was what I liked, miniskirts or flares or hippy sequinned jackets, so no regrets.''

The 79-year-old restaurateur and television presenter likes a bit of ''colour, comfort and drama'' in her personal style and has shared some of her favourite brands.

Describing her personal style, she told the Belfast Telegraph newspaper: ''Bold for an oldie! I do like colour, comfort and a bit of drama ... On the posh side I love Issey Miyake, especially the cheaper range, Pleats Please, which are simple comfy shapes, and also the painter-designer Carole Waller whose fabrics are amazing. On the affordable end I like COS, Joules, Seasalt, Boden and Lola Rose, of course!''