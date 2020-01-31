Priyanka Chopra Jonas says being married to Nick Jonas is ''the best''.

The 'Quantico' star tied the knot with Nick in December 2018, and are living in bliss over a year later, as Priyanka says the best ''perk'' of marrying the 27-year-old singer is just having him ''by her side''.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she gushed: ''Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all - because he's the best guy. We have a great time together.''

Meanwhile, Nick recently spoke about the secret to his happy marriage with Priyanka, 37, when he was on tour with his band the Jonas Brothers.

He said: ''It's been almost four and half months on the road, and it's been, you know, interesting.

''But we have an incredibly beautiful balance in our lives and kind of an understanding of our priorities. That's the most important thing.''

The couple aren't shy when it comes to publicly declaring their love for one another, as they both took to Instagram to post glowing tributes to one another to mark their one-year anniversary last month.

Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka gushed: ''My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas

''And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)''

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor also posted a picture of the couple taking their vows on his profile, and wrote: ''One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.''