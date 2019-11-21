Princess Love has hinted she's split from Ray J after he left her ''stranded'' in Las Vegas earlier this week.
Princess Love has hinted she's split from Ray J.
The 35-year-old star accused her husband of leaving her and their daughter Melody, 17 months, ''stranded'' in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train awards earlier this week and now it seems she's calling time on their relationship.
Responding to a fan who wrote: ''My future husband would never'', he replied: ''Mine either, sis.''
And the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star - who is eight months pregnant - also shared a cryptic Twitter post that added further fuel to the speculation.
She tweeted: ''Time to let go.''
Princess saw the funny side when her 38-year-old spouse blocked her from viewing his Instagram after she used the site to call him out for the incident in Las Vegas.
She shared a screenshot of Ray's account, showing she could no longer view it, and, along with a number of crying laughing emojis, wrote: ''Somebody tell Scooty boy he's only hurting himself. This is so funny to me.''
The public row was sparked after the 'One Wish' hitmaker shared a photo of himself and his family posing on the red carpet at the awards show.
In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ''Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)''
Princess then commented: ''Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,'' she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)''
The model then went into more details on her own Instagram Story.
She wrote: ''Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on...(sic)''
Listen to your tunes with style this December.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.