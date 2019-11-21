Princess Love is considering filing for divorce from Ray J.

The 35-year-old star accused her husband of leaving her and their daughter Melody, 17 months, ''stranded'' in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train awards earlier this week and she has reportedly told friends and family that she is ready to end the marriage if things continue as they are.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Princess Love - who is eight months pregnant - is ''fed up'' with her husband.

It has also been claimed that she is ''considering filing for divorce from her husband of three years if the drama between them continues''.

Princess Love and Melody are still in Las Vegas and Ray J's whereabouts are unknown.

She wrote in Instagram: ''Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on (sic).''

The public row was sparked after the 'One Wish' hitmaker shared a photo of himself and his family posing on the red carpet at the awards show.

In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ''Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)''

Princess then commented: ''Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,'' she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)''

Princess also revealed her 38-year-old spouse blocked her from viewing his Instagram after she used the site to call him out for the incident.

She shared a screenshot of Ray's account, showing she could no longer view it, and, along with a number of crying laughing emojis, wrote: ''Somebody tell Scooty boy he's only hurting himself. This is so funny to me.''