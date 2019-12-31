Princess Love and Ray J have welcomed their second child together.

The celebrity couple - whose first child, Melody, was born in 2018 - have taken to social media to announce the arrival of the latest member of their family, confirming their joyous news with a YouTube video and an enthusiastic tweet.

Ray posted a video to his YouTube channel called 'RAY J EXCLUSIVE FAMILY VIDEO (NEW BABY ALERT)', which featured behind-the-scenes family clips, and ended with them en route to the delivery room.

In the video description, the 'One Wish' hitmaker wrote: ''I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don't ever wanna lose our time together. I'm sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special. (sic)''

Ray also shared the video via his own Twitter account.

The singer tweeted: ''I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children [love heart emojis] (sic)''

The married duo first announced they were expecting another child back in August, when Ray revealed the news via an Instagram post.

Ray wrote alongside some family shots on the photo-sharing platform: ''Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove (sic)''

Princess also posted about her pregnancy on social media, sharing some family photos on her own Instagram account.

The fashion designer - who married Ray in 2016 - captioned the behind-the-scenes photos: ''Somebody's gonna be a big sis [baby emoji] New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed (sic)''

Prior to that, Ray admitted he was keen to have a second child with Princess.

Earlier this year, he shared: ''I want one more right now. I'm trying right now, I'm trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens.''