Princess Eugenie's wedding dress was designed with an open back so she could show off her scar from her scoliosis surgery.
Princess Eugenie wanted to open up about her past with her wedding dress.
The 28-year-old royal famously opted for an open back dress at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank last year as she wanted to show off her scar from her scoliosis surgery.
Speaking in an audio guide, she said: ''I had always wanted a low back - part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it's a way of getting rid of a taboo. For me, it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with ... We started getting a lot of letters from people who were happy that I had stood up and showed my scar, and people with scoliosis, letters from girls that are going through the same thing and I definitely was very touched by everyone's support.''
The dress - designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos - is now being displayed at Windsor Castle as part of a new exhibition.
Curator Caroline de Guitaut added: ''The fabric is so extraordinary, the level of detail and attention that has gone into creating this bespoke jacquard weave is really fascinating. It does the same job as embroidery but in a totally different very modern way. There's a tradition and modernity and I think that goes through everything. I think that really comes through.''
And when it came to her tiara, Eugenie was amazed to wear one that was ''such a piece of history''.
She added: ''I've never worn a tiara before in my life. It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.