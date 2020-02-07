Princess Eugenie is ''very proud'' of her sister Princess Beatrice, after further details of her upcoming wedding were announced.

Beatrice, 31, will tie the knot with 37-year-old property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James's Palace on May 29, and after the details were announced on Friday (07.02.20), her younger sister Eugenie has taken to social media to celebrate the happy news.

Alongside a picture on Instagram of herself and her sister as young flower girls, she wrote: ''She's so excited.... Today the family announced Beatrice will marry Edo on 29th May 2020. Very proud of this moment. Xx (sic)''

Eugenie - who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 - previously used Instagram to commemorate Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement in September 2019.

The 29-year-old royal captioned another post at the time: ''Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be (sic)''

Beatrice and Edoardo will tie the knot at the The Chapel Royal, the same venue where Beatrice's cousin Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine's son Prince George, six, was baptized in 2013.

Queen Elizabeth II - who is the grandmother of Beatrice and Eugenie - has also given the couple permission to host a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace for close friends and family after the ceremony.

An announcement on the official Twitter page for The Royal Family read: ''The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020 at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.''

The couple have asked that well-wishers donate to the charities Big Change and Cricket Builds Hope instead of sending wedding gifts.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Beatrice is keen to start a family of her own as she loves being around her fiancé's three-year-old son Christopher.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier previously claimed: ''I've heard Princess Beatrice is getting on very well with Christopher and would like to have a family of her own soon.''