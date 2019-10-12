Princess Eugenie has marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank by sharing the official video from their special day.

The 29-year-old royal tied the knot with the 33-year-old Casamigos ambassador at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle a year ago today (12.10.19), and Eugenie celebrated their anniversary by sharing the highlights from the wedding, including their first kiss as a married couple, whilst she sweetly referred to her husband as ''my Jack''.

She wrote alongside the Instagram clip: ''This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!! (sic)''

Eugenie was given away by her father Prince Andrew, as around 850 guests - including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her sister Princess Beatrice - watched on.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who married in the same venue in May 2018 - were also present at the ceremony, whilst William and Catherine's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, took on pageboy and bridesmaid roles.

Also among the guests were a host of celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Ellie Goulding, Stephen Fry, James Blunt, Naomi Campbell, Tracey Emin, Pixie Geldof, Ricky Martin, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Liv Tyler, Jack Whitehall and Robbie Williams.

Princess Eugenie's 30-year-old sister Beatrice served as her maid of honour, whilst Jack's best man was his brother Thomas.

Alongside Princess Charlotte, other bridesmaids included Mia Tindall - daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall - Mia's cousins Savannah and Isla, Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor and Robbie Williams' daughter, Theodora.

And joining Prince George as pageboy was Louis de Givenchy, who is the son of friends.

The couple's marriage was watched by around 1,200 members of the public, who were selected by ballot to listen to a live broadcast in the castle grounds, whilst thousands more lined the streets of Windsor to watch the procession outside.