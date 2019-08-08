Princess Eugenie has led the well-wishes to her sister Princess Beatrice on her birthday.

The 29-year-old royal shared a touching tribute to her sister, who turned 31 today, (08.08.19) and insisted that Beatrice has been ''bossing it since birth'' while hailing her a ''wonderful person, friend and big sister''.

Eugenie shared a series of snaps, including one of Beatrice holding hands with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York before boarding a plane, a smiling picture of the sisters together, an old photo of the pair as children, a shot of them posing with their pet dog and an image of the girls as children sharing a sweet embrace with their mother.

She wrote: ''You have been bossing it since before I was born and continue to be the most wonderful person, friend and big sister... Happy Birthday to you Beabea!! Xx (sic)''

Beatrice's father Prince Andrew; Duke of York also took to social media to share a collage including pictures of the Princess as a baby, in a school uniform holding hands with her dad and standing next to her mother Sarah.

He wrote: ''Happy Birthday Princess Beatrice. Thank you everyone for the lovely birthday wishes! #HappyBirthdayHRH (sic)''

The Royal Family's official Twitter account shared a birthday message from Beatrice's grandparents The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

The account wrote: ''Today is Princess Beatrice of York's 31st Birthday. Princess Beatrice is the first child of The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, and fifth grandchild of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Happy birthday HRH' (sic)''

Fergie also wished her daughter a happy birthday and posted a collage of pictures including one of the royal as a baby and old pictures of her posed with her parents, simply writing: ''Happy Birthday dearest Beatrice.(sic)''