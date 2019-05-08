Princess Eugenie is ''so happy'' for her cousin Prince Harry following the birth of his son.

The 29-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson - took to her Instagram account on Wednesday (08.05.19) to congratulate the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, 37, on the arrival of their baby boy Archie Harrison on Monday (06.05.19).

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded an official black and white photograph of the happy couple and their three-day-old son taken during their photo call at Windsor Castle today and wrote: ''I'm just so happy for you!! @sussexroyal (sic)''

The royal baby was born in the early hours of May 6, but Meghan and Harry wanted a few days by themselves to settle into their new roles as parents before they introduced him to the world.

The pair revealed his name on Instagram shortly after the photos were released, writing: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

''This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion.''

The birth was officially announced in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, in keeping with tradition, on Monday (06.05.19) afternoon.

The typewritten note - which was in a gold frame - simply stated: ''The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 05.26am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.''

Shortly after the couple confirmed their son had been born via Instagram, Harry, 34, spoke with reporters and hailed the birth as an ''amazing experience.''