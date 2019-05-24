Princess Charlotte has enrolled into her brother Prince George's private school Thomas's Battersea and will start in September.
Princess Charlotte will join her brother Prince George's private school from September.
The four-year-old royal - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - has attended Willcocks Nursery in Kensington, West London, since last January but will start at Thomas's Battersea in Wandsworth, South West London, in four months' time.
Simon O'Malley, headmaster at Thomas's Battersea, said: ''We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.''
Prince George, six, has attended the school for two years - having enrolled when he was four years old - and has cost his parents £38,575 in fees alone thus far.
However, Charlotte will set the duke and duchess back £18,915 a year as there is a small discount applied when a family enrols a second child at Thomas's Battersea.
The school prides itself on providing a ''busy, thriving and purposeful'' environment which offers a ''rich and broad curriculum'' as well as plenty of after school activities, such as fencing, philosophy, gardening and pottery.
Despite what it has to offer, George wasn't keen on his new school when he first joined.
Mum-of-two Louise Smith said of a conversation she had with Prince William shortly after George started at the school: ''It was really exciting meeting William.
''He told me he'd just dropped Prince George off at school and he didn't want to go. Sounds a bit like mine, really.''
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no doubt be sad to see Charlotte leave Willcocks Nursery as they were said to impressed with the teachers there.
A source said: ''They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte's education and they were impressed by the team who work there.''
