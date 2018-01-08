Princess Charlotte had a huge smile on her face as she prepared for her first day of nursery on Monday (08.01.18).

The two-year-old daughter of Prince William and Duchess Catherine smiled widely as she posed for photographs on the steps of Kensington Palace ahead of her first day at the nearby Willcocks Nursery School.

The pictures - taken by the Duchess of Cambridge - posted on the Kensington Palace official Twitter account were captioned: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.

''The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.''

The location of Princess Charlotte's nursery school was revealed last month in a post shared on the family's Instagram account.

Alongside a photograph of Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Charlotte and her four-year-old brother George, the caption read: ''Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018.''

And the institution were equally ''delighted'' that the couple - who are expecting their third child together - have selected their nursery for Princess Charlotte to attend.

A spokesperson for The Willcocks Nursery School said in a statement: ''We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.''