The Prince Estate has released 'Holly Rock' from the posthumous 'Originals' album.

The lengthy original track was recorded for the 1985 movie 'Krush Grove' - which was based on the early days of Def Jam Recordings and up-and-coming record producer Russell Simmons, played by Blair Underwood - but the late music legend Prince's regular collaborator Sheila E. received a writing and producer credit for her contribution.

A press release states: ''While Prince gave Sheila E. sole writing and producer credit, he actually produced the track himself and co-wrote it with Sheila.

''Though not a hit at the time, the electrifying full six and a half-minute version has become a firm fan favourite due to the scarcity of copies of the soundtrack.''

The release is accompanied with a music video shot at Electric Light Studios in London.

The 15-track record is largely comprised of previously unreleased cuts which the late music icon composed for other artists between 1981 and 1991.

The songs were handpicked by music industry veteran Troy Carter on behalf of the 'Raspberry Beret' hitmaker's estate with rap superstar Jay-Z, whose streaming service TIDAL became the first place fans could get their ears around the songs for a limited period in June, before the physical CD was released via Warner Bros. on June 21.

Among the gems from Prince's famous vault is 'Manic Monday', which the 'Kiss' hitmaker - who died in April 2016, at the age of 57, from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate - penned under the pseudonym Christopher and had originally written for the group Apollonia 6 in 1984, but ended being recorded by The Bangles two years later.

Sheila makes the most appearances with 1984 hit 'The Glamorous Life', which was produced by both artists, plus 'Noon Rendezvous' and 'Dear Michaelangelo' also featured.

Kenny Rogers' 'You're My Love', Apollonia's 'Sex Shooter' and 'Gigolos Get Lonely Too', which appeared on The Time's 1982 LP 'What Time Is It?' and was produced, arranged, composed and performed by Prince with band member Morris Day later adding his lead vocals, were also been chosen by Troy and Jay.

The LP finishes with Prince's original cut of 'Nothing Compares 2 U', which was released as a standalone single in 2018.

The timeless tune featured on The Family's self-titled 1985 album and became a hit for Sinead O'Connor in 1990.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker had pulled all of his music from Spotify and Apple Music in 2015 leaving it only on TIDAL, before removing it entirely.

However, his music did return to most streaming services and in August last year, his estate and Legacy/Sony unleashed a raft of rare songs and LPs from the star's back catalogue, as well as new greatest hits album 'Prince Anthology: 1995-2010', which is comprised of songs he recorded in that period.

Prince was one of the best-selling artists ever, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

He won eight Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award for the 1984 film 'Purple Rain'.