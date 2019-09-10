Prince Louis loves being in the garden, according to his mother Duchess Catherine.
The 16-month-old's mother Duchess Catherine has revealed her youngest son is a big fan of the garden and likes to run around smelling the flowers.
Speaking at the opening of her Back to Nature play garden at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley in Surrey on Tuesday (10.09.19), she said: ''The experiences we gain during our earliest years influence who we become as people. They influence how we interact in school, in work and in society and ultimately how we bring up our own children. Whether it's planting, exploring, digging, creating or playing, quality time spent outside provides children with the perfect environment to form those positive relationships with the people in their lives and the world around them. As a parent, I've learned just how important it is to foster our children's development in all areas - not just physical - as soon as they are born. We build the blocks, the foundations, for future success and happiness later in their lives.''
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Prince George is quite ''reserved.''
A source said of the six-year-old royal - who is third in line to thrown after his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William: ''George is more reserved, and Charlotte is more outgoing. Maybe it's because he's the heir and one day he might be King. It's the same difference between William and Harry. Harry is much more laid-back and William is the more serious one because he will be King one day.''
