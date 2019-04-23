The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared three new pictures of their son Prince Louis to mark his first birthday (23.04.19).

The young royal can be seen showing off his two baby teeth in the sweet photographs which were taken by his mother in the grounds of the royal couple's private residence, Anmer Hall, on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Kensington Palace announced on Twitter: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow

The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.''

Louis' uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have wished their nephew Happy Birthday.

They commented on one of the pictures of the tot posted on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us xo (sic)''

Catherine, 37, previously showed off her photography skills by taking the first pictures of her youngest child shortly after he was born this time last year.

Louis' sister, Princess Charlotte, is set to turn two on May 2, whilst their eldest boy, Prince George, celebrates his sixth birthday on July 22.

The trio are awaiting the arrival of their cousin, who is due to be born any day now, as Prince William's younger brother Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child.

The couple - who tied the knot at Windsor Castle last May - have decided to keep the birth of their little boy or girl private, and will announce the news to the public once they have ''celebrated privately as a new family''.

A statement released from Kensington Palace read: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

''Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.''

The plans are a break from recent royal tradition which saw William, 36, and Catherine welcome their three children at the Lindo Wing, which is the private maternity ward at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

The Lindo Wing is also where the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles had both William and Harry in 1982 and 1984.