The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son is beginning to crawl.

The couple surprised military families at a regular meet up at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor on Wednesday (06.11.19) when they dropped in for coffee and spoke to other parents about their six-month-old son Archie.

Amy Thompson told Army & You magazine: ''My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend.''

Duchess Meghan also revealed Archie has started cutting his teeth.

In a video shared on the couple's Instagram account featuring highlights of their visit, she told a group of youngsters: ''Archie's got two teeth. Tiny ones, right there.''

The short clip, and an accompanying selection of photos, showed the royal couple at ease with the assembled families and getting down on their knees to play with the children on the carpet.

The group were delighted to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan - who live at nearby Frogmore Cottage - to their meeting.

Leigh Smith said: ''We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we've followed their story ever since. So it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It's really special and a lovely boost for the whole community.''

Her daughter Molly, eight, added: ''Meghan promised not to tell anyone that I was off school. She asked me who my best friend was.''

The 35-year-old prince, a former Army captain, sympathised with the soldiers who work overseas away from their families.

He said: ''It's unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that.

''I can't imagine what it's like to miss so much as they change so quickly.''