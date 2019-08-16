The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent holiday flights cost £20,000

Prince William and Duchess Meghan, took their three-month-old son Archie on a private jet to the island of Ibiza for a six day break earlier this month and it has been claimed that the return trip totalled £20,000.

According to flight logs obtained by MailOnline, the pair are believed to have flown from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire on a Gulfstream 200 and returned on a nine-seater Cessna 500 XL, owned by NetJets, which has been dubbed ''Uber for billionaires''.

It is not known who paid for the trip as it is possible they may have borrowed a jet from a friend whose plane is managed by a hire company.

The trio are believed to have flown to Ibiza to belatedly celebrate the former actress' 38th birthday, which occurred on August 4.

According to reports, the couple stayed in a secluded villa on their break and not only did they travel with their own security team, they also hired five local escorts who knew the area.

Meghan previously holidayed on the island with a group of friends including Misha Nonoo - who is reported to have introduced her to Prince Harry - back in 2016.

As for Archie, while the brief break to Ibiza was his first time overseas, the tot will be getting on a plane again before the year is out as he'll be accompanying his parents on their official visit to South Africa this autumn.

Meghan and Harry, 34, admitted in June they are ''really looking forward'' to the trip.

A post on their official Instagram account read: ''The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!''