Bishop Curry thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will make the world ''a little bit better''.
Bishop Curry thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will make the world ''a little bit better''.
The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry - who gave a sermon at the nuptials on Saturday May 19 - believes the couple's marriage has ''brought us together across lines'' of race, ethnicity and politics.
He said: ''Their love for each other brought us together even if it was just for a few moments. It brought us together across lines of nationality, across lines of race and ethnicity, across politics... I mean, you think about it. It never ends. Their love helped to reorient how we relate to each other, even if it was just for a moment. I got a feeling, like in the movie, 'The Color Purple', when they were singing the song, 'God Is Trying to Tell You Something?' I got a feeling that God was trying to tell us something - that this love could help us reshape the world and make it a little bit better.''
And the 65-year-old bishop loved their unique scripture selection.
He added to Entertainment Tonight: ''We met at the wedding, which was actually wonderful. I met them when you all met them ... but I have to admit, I mean, obviously we all read about them and that kind of thing, but they selected the passage of scripture. I ended up preaching on that passage that was their decision, which I think was a remarkable decision, it really was.
''I've been ordained since 1971, a long time. I've done many weddings. I've never preached a wedding, sermon or homily on that text ever before ... a couple may have selected it before, but I don't remember off the top of my head. The selection of that text was really significant because that text created the sermon.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.