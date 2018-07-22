The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photograph of Prince George to mark their son's fifth birthday.

Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine - who are also parents to three-year-old Princess Charlotte and 12-week-old Prince Louis - were ''very pleased'' to make public of the young prince, who can be seen grinning broadly in front of a wall - in honour of his special day on Sunday (22.07.18).

The picture was taken in the garden of Clarence House after the christening of George's younger brother by photographer Matt Porteous.

A message on the Kensington Palace Twitter account accompanying the photograph said: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark his fifth birthday - thank you everyone for your lovely messages [balloon emoji]''

To mark George's birthday, the Royal Mint have issued a limited-edition commemorative £5 coin, which features the legend of St. George and the Dragon on the back.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer business at The Royal Mint, said: ''The birth of Prince George altered the course of history in the United Kingdom, and we are pleased to be marking the fifth birthday of our future king.''

The uncirculated £5 coin will be sold for £13, a silver proof version will cost £82.50 and a celebration sovereign will be sold for more than £500 but only 750 of the gold coins will be available.

Matt was commissioned by William and Catherine to take private photos at Louis' christening, and after releasing a set of official images from the special day that had been taken by Matt Holyoak, they later shared one of their own pictures, featuring the baby laughing in his mother's arms, because they liked it so much.

Matt's photo was released on the official Kensington Palace Twitter account, and the caption read: ''The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis.

''The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. (sic)''