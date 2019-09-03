Vin + Omi enjoyed the ''challenge'' of using Prince Charles' weeds in a fashion collection.

The sustainable clothing pioneers have teamed up with the prince for a new venture which sees every garment made from nettles from the 70-year-old royal's Highgrove estate and the duo revealed the project was the future king's idea.

Omi told People magazine: ''It was actually his idea to use nettles from his estate and turn them into clothes.

''And what do you do with a suggestion like that? It was almost like a challenge for us!''

The idea was first mooted over tea last May at a British Fashion Council event to promote sustainability and craftsmanship and the duo - who were using cow parsley to make fabric - were excited by Charles' offer to donate his weeds.

Omi said: ''He casually said that he had loads of nettles if we wanted them. We thought it was a nice gesture and then next thing we knew we were at Highgrove with his team harvesting nettles over two days!''

With the help of eight students from Oxford Brookes University, the designers have harvested over 3000 nettle plants over the summer and found the experience ''humbling''.

Omi said: ''It's been really humbling, because at Highgrove they know so much.

''It's became a learning process for us both. The way his estate is run, it's mind-blowing to think that these ideas were implemented 20-25 years ago. He really knows a lot about gardening and the environment.''

The team will show 10 pieces at London Fashion Week later this month and though Charles isn't expected to attend, he has sent regular letters of encouragement, which have been ''nice and also weird''.

Omi added: ''I think he will see the pieces at some point and I'm sure he will probably look at them and find it amusing!''

''The V&A museum have asked to acquire a piece for their permanent collection, and we have four other museums flying in for the show so there has been a lot of interest, which is great.''