Presley Gerber says people ''love to hate'' him now he has a face tattoo.

The 20-year-old star - who is the son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford - has hit out at his critics after he was slammed for getting the inking on his cheek.

He wrote on his Instagram story: ''Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me ... Hmmmm? (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cindy is reportedly ''concerned'' about her son Presley.

A source said: ''Cindy and Rande are definitely concerned about their son. They truly want to make sure he is okay. He has just fallen off the beaten path. He has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious. They want to make sure he's in a good mental state and are closely watching him.''

Back in January 2019, Presley was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

The model - who was 19 at the time - was picked up by police in Beverly Hills on December 30. Presley was arrested just before 4am and was booked for a misdemeanour an hour and a half later. Booking records obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column was released at 12:13 pm.

His attorney Scott Spindel said at the time: ''Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognisance and no bail was posted. Presley Gerber has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.''