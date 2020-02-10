Presley Gerber has debuted a new face tattoo.

The 20-year-old model - who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber - inked the word ''MISUNDERSTOOD'' along his right cheekbone by New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan 'JonBoy' Valena on Friday (07.02.20).

He first shared a video of the inking on Instagram followed by a photo of the pair, captioned: ''Thanks homie @jonboytattoo''

JonBoy also posted a close-up photo of the model showcasing his work before uploading the photo of the two, which he captioned: ''Sorry mom.''

However, many of Presley's followers commented on his post questioning why he would want to ''ruin'' his face.

One user wrote, ''Why would you ruin your pretty face like that? Isn't THAT the money maker?''

Whilst many others wondered if the tattoo was even real.

The Calvin Klein model already has an array of artwork across his body, including floral tattoos on the backs of both hands, words written across his fingers and multiple small designs on his neck, as well as his sister Kaia Gerber's name on his left arm.

He visited Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City during 2018's Fashion Week in order to get his younger sibling's name inked on his arm, along with the number 23 in Roman numerals.

Presley received the seal of approval from his famous parents, with Randy commenting on Instagram ''RG + JG APPROVED!'', while Cindy simply added: ''Cool.''

More recently, the siblings recently paid a visit to tattoo artist Evan Kim in January for a joint session.

The 18-year-old model walked away with a small flower bouquet on her wrist, along with interlocking arms in the shape of a heart on her right shoulder.

Whilst her older brother got the word ''HAHA'' written across his fingers, with one letter on each digit of his left hand.