Presley Gerber was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

The 19-year-old model - who is the son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford - was picked up by police in Beverly Hills on December 30.

Presley was arrested just before 4am and was booked for a misdemeanour an hour and a half later. Booking records obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column was released at 12:13 pm.

His attorney Scott Spindel said: ''Presley Gerber was arrested and released on his own recognisance and no bail was posted. Presley Gerber has no criminal record and has never been arrested. Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.''

It has been reported by TMZ that he was pulled over for speeding, and allegedly smelt of alcohol, also failing a field sobriety test taken at the scene, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Presley's mother Cindy wants her son to go back to college after he decided to postpone his studies to focus on modelling.

He said: ''It's not looking like I'm going to be heading there any time soon but it is definitely still in the back of my mind somewhere.

''I wanted to go for a minute and then I just started working. And now I'm having so much fun, it's like: Don't fix it if it's not broken ... We're a close family, especially me and my sister, so it's definitely cool, we get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.''